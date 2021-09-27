5 biggest questions from WWE Extreme Rules: Missing championship match; loss for The Demon?

A number of big matches took place on WWE Extreme Rules this year. Becky Lynch defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time since her SummerSlam return.

Bianca Belair gave Lynch a good fight before Sasha Banks returned to attack both women and caused a disqualification. Was it the right move to bring Banks back and protect Belair from a loss at the pay-per-view?

Meanwhile, The Usos took on The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Jimmy and Jey Uso gave the two men a tough fight and retained their titles at the end of the match. Will the loss hurt The Street Profits’ credibility on SmackDown?

Extreme Rules also saw “The Demon” return to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Did WWE do well to let The Demon pick up his first main roster loss at the hands of The Tribal Chief?

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss managed to put on a good show in front of fans at Extreme Rules. What will Bliss do to get back at Flair after she tore up the Lilly doll?

There were many questions following the pay-per-view. But let's take a look at the five biggest questions from Extreme Rules this year.

#5. Why did WWE Champion Big E compete in an ordinary match at Extreme Rules?

Big E won the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley a couple of weeks ago. It was his first world championship win in the company.

Last week, he teamed up with New Day to take a loss from The Bloodline. Later on, Roman Reigns defeated Lashley and Big E in a Triple Threat Match on RAW. With so much going on, WWE should have booked a momentum building match for the New Day member.

However, the WWE Championship was left without a match on the Extreme Rules card this year. The company decided to book him with the New Day in a six-man tag team match against AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley.

After a decent contest, Big E hit the Big Ending on Lashley to win the match for his team. Why did WWE put its top champion in a multi-man tag team match on a pay-per-view? Wouldn't it have been better to book a rematch between Lashley and Big E for Extreme Rules?

Jay Arduza @ArduzaJay Wow no wwe championship match tonight on extreme rules ppv event and that is a first time of not having a wwe championship match at that ppv event! Wow no wwe championship match tonight on extreme rules ppv event and that is a first time of not having a wwe championship match at that ppv event!

The two men are now set to compete on the episode of RAW that will follow. Instead, the company could have allowed the two men to compete for the title in an extreme rules match. The contest would have given Big E a solid push on a big stage.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain