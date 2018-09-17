5 Biggest Questions WWE Needs To Answer This Week On Raw And SmackDown Live

Rimika Saini

Will the WWE answer these questions this week?

After delivering a hellacious night with Hell in a Cell, WWE will be back in action this week to advance the narrative with Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

There's no denying that Hell in a Cell was a far better show than it was expected to be, and the company went too far to tell some stories by having some engaging spots.

While the creative team concluded the show on an average note, the fans definitely have a lot of questions in their mind and are expecting them to be answered this week.

Since the Undertaker is scheduled to return tonight for advancing his feud with Triple H, a lot of the fans are anticipating a blockbuster confrontation between the Game and the Phenom tonight.

With WWE gearing up for WWE Super Show Down now, we expect the company to make some serious alterations in the product and answer what needs to be answered.

Here are the 5 biggest questions WWE needs to answer this week on Raw and SmackDown Live.

#5 What's next for Shinsuke Nakamura?

The King of Strong Style was not booked for Hell in a Cell

A disappointing component attached to Hell in a Cell PPV was Shinsuke Nakamura's absence. The United States Champion was not advertised for the show, and is roaming directionless at the moment.

Considering how things have been transpiring on the blue brand, the King of Strong Style doesn't have a legitimate opponent to feud against.

With WWE planning to deliver big in Australia with WWE Super Show Down, the company could be answering a lot of questions this week on the blue brand.

Shinsuke Nakamura deserves to defend his championship at major events, and a superstar of his ability needs a rising sensation like Andrade 'Cien' Almas who could steal the show and make the United States Title relevant again.

