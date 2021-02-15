5 biggest questions from WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day was a big event that hosted several top matches for the brand. Finn Balor went to war against Pete Dunne for the first time in his career. Once the dust settled, The Prince had bagged his 15th NXT TakeOver victory to maintain his impressive record.

Io Shirai was also booked to defend her title against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match. But one question that a lot of fans have is why did NXT push Martinez ahead of so many other deserving Superstars waiting for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship?

MSK and the team of Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai won the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup respectively. KUSHIDA, on the other hand, had another rough TakeOver event where he failed to win another title in NXT.

With so much to look forward to in the episode following NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, let’s look at the 5 biggest questions from the show.

#5 Why does KUSHIDA keep losing Championship matches, as he did at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day?

KUSHIDA has been one of the top Japanese Superstars in WWE NXT. Just like Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kairi Sane, and Io Shirai, the Superstar is trying his best to make it big in WWE.

Over the past year or so, KUSHIDA has competed in some of the biggest matches of the company. KUSHIDA first challenged the NXT UK Champion WALTER to a Championship match but failed to win the title.

KUSHIDA has since tried to win the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship in the past. He failed to progress in the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament last year.

KUSHIDA has also tried his luck in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, but he failed to make an impact along with Leon Ruff. At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, KUSHIDA challenged for the NXT North American Championship.

He had a great match against Johnny Gargano at Vengeance Day, but failed to win the title once again. While Ruff has won the title in NXT, a top wrestler like KUSHIDA is failing to win any titles in WWE. So why is KUSHIDA failing to win big matches after delivering some top performances?

One of reason I signed with WWE is a match with him. I lost something today but gained more from tonight match. It is not a climax yet. The climax is still ahead of me !? #NXTTakeOver @WWENXT Thank you. — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) February 15, 2021

Have the creatives lost hope in the Superstar, or are they looking to move him to the main roster soon and have him thrive there? Fans are hoping to watch KUSHIDA succeed, and it will be good if he gets a title reign in NXT.