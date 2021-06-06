5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown

Several matches were booked for WWE RAW this week. However, most of the matches were not really impressive, except for the main event between Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre.

Earlier in the show, Shayna Baszler was defeated by Reginald in an intergender match. Is WWE punishing Baszler for something after giving her a dominant run early in her main roster career?

WWE NXT kicked off with a big Triple Threat Match between Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. However, Adam Cole interfered to end the match without any result. Why did the match not go on after Cole’s attack?

Ember Moon was attacked by Dakota Kai on Tuesday night, after which The War Goddess challenger Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on NXT. Will Moon face Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver: In Your House?

Roman Reigns and The Usos were the center of attention on WWE SmackDown. Jey and Jimmy Uso failed to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after trying twice. Reigns then made The Mysterios pay by brutalizing them at the end of the show.

Take a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Why is WWE letting the United States Champion get humiliated on RAW?

Sheamus defeated Riddle to win the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37. Since then, The Celtic Warrior has struggled to find a worthy challenger for his title.

Sheamus has issued several non-title open challenges, most of which have been answered by lesser-utilized superstars. He has not defended his title even once since winning it.

Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet have been answering Sheamus’s challenges regularly, and both WWE Superstars seem to be in the race for the title.

However, why hasn’t WWE been able to create a solid rivalry for the United States Champion? Did Carrillo’s injury affect the plans for The Celtic Warrior?

This week on RAW, Sheamus ended up challenging both Ricochet and Carrillo to individual matches. Surprisingly, The Celtic Warrior ended up losing to both superstars one after the other.

Why did WWE allow one of the leading superstars on RAW to get humiliated like this? Isn’t there any better way to build Sheamus as a champion considering he is one of the top men in the company right now?

Sheamus is a powerhouse who needs no introduction. WWE should have worked out a better way to get Ricochet and Carrillo in contention for the title while getting heat on the United States Champion.

Having him lose to two cruiserweight superstars in one night raises a lot of questions about the champion’s credibility.

