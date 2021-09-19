5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

The WWE Universe got its biggest surprise this week on the RAW brand. After warning Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton several times, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the WWE Champion.

Big E’s phenomenal win allowed him to finally become a world champion. Will WWE allow him to get a good run with the title just like Bobby Lashley?

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss continued to stalk Charlotte Flair and her RAW Women’s Championships. Will The Goddess defeat Flair to win the title once again?

A revamp WWE NXT hosted a big match to crown a new NXT Champion after Samoa Joe relinquished the title. Tommaso Ciampa took out three other men to win the NXT title for the second time in his career.

Raquel Gonzalez’s NXT Women’s Championship defense against Franky Monet was canceled without warning. When will the two women meet for the title?

Big E came out to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. Finn Balor teamed up with Big E to take on The Usos soon after. Why did WWE allow Balor to appear outside his Demon character again?

A tag team match between the women of SmackDown ended abruptly on the show. Will Liv Morgan finally get the push she deserves on the Blue brand?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Why do the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions keep losing?

In May 2021, Natalya and Tamina defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Many fans were really happy to see Natalya and Tamina win the titles on WWE SmackDown.

Natalya and Tamina had some good matches and title defenses following their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships win. However, they have been involved in some questionable booking over the past several weeks.

Last week on WWE RAW, Natalya and Tamina lost their individual matches against Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. A week before that, the two had lost a tag team match to Nikki and Ripley.

On SmackDown, the two have taken losses to the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi. Why are the Women’s Tag Team Champions losing crucial matches on both brands? And why aren’t they defending their titles against those who have defeated them recently?

Lost and Loosely Aware @pourblackcoffee



There better be a Triple Threat at



#WWERaw Given all the bs with Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox not getting a title shot after beating tag champs Tamina and Natalya THREE times, and now Tamina losing to Nikki and Natalya losing to Rhea in singles matches...There better be a Triple Threat at #ExtremeRules Given all the bs with Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox not getting a title shot after beating tag champs Tamina and Natalya THREE times, and now Tamina losing to Nikki and Natalya losing to Rhea in singles matches...



There better be a Triple Threat at #ExtremeRules!



#WWERaw

Natalya and Tamina have formed a good team and they should be getting some good bookings on RAW and SmackDown. However, constant losses have certainly dented both the women’s credibility.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood