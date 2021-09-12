5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

Among other noteworthy bouts, WWE RAW hosted a massive Tag Team Turmoil match on Monday night. Seven teams were scheduled to be a part of the match before The Hurt Business inserted themselves into the contest.

The New Day impressed the WWE Universe but fell short of winning the match. Instead, Bobby Lashley and MVP came out on top to become RK-Bro’s next challengers. Will Bobby Lashley become a double champion on next week’s RAW?

The Creed Brothers debuted for Diamond Mine on WWE NXT. Julius and Brutus made an impact right away and sent a warning to the rest of the locker room. Meanwhile, Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne attacked Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team titles.

Will Dunne and Holland form a tag team to challenge MSK soon? And who will become Samoa Joe’s first challenger for the NXT Championship?

Brock Lesnar returned on WWE SmackDown and interrupted Roman Reigns and his special counsel. A brawl broke out that saw The Beast Incarnate stand tall to end the segment.

At the end of Friday night, ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor also made his return to SmackDown. It looks like Balor’s alter-ego will take on Reigns for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules. But will Balor lose to Reigns so he can face Lesnar at Crown Jewel?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Is Charlotte Flair going to have another short reign as the WWE RAW Women’s Champion?

Charlotte Flair has had six WWE RAW Women’s Championship reigns in her career. Apart from her first reign, none have lasted for over two months.

Flair won the title again at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Her rivalry with Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. came to an end at the event, and she defended her title against Nia Jax soon after.

It looks like The Queen will now be getting into a rivalry for the title with Alexa Bliss. Bliss has been doing a good job with her new character in WWE. RAW could look to reward the superstar with a title for her recent work.

Does that mean Flair will have another short RAW Women’s Championship reign? Why does WWE keep handing The Queen the title for short reigns?

Maybe it's just the vocal fans on social media who don't seem to be into the character Alexa Bliss is portraying right now, as fans at #WWERaw in Miami last night seemed to be massively into her segment with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been a cornerstone in WWE’s women’s division. However, her short reigns have only helped her increase her world title wins. Is she going to lose her title to Alexa Bliss soon?

