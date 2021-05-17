5 biggest questions from WWE WrestleMania Backlash - Army of the Dead; What’s next for Cesaro?

WWE WrestleMania Backlash had a few big championship matches scheduled for the show. Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair after a good contest. The Nightmare pinned Asuka clean to retain her RAW Women’s Championship.

Bobby Lashley also retained his title by pinning Braun Strowman in the Triple Threat Match for his WWE Championship. Were Asuka and Strowman simply added to the two matches to take the pin as expected?

Bianca Belair retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship by pinning Bayley. Who will step up to The EST following her victory at WrestleMania Backlash?

Damian Priest and The Miz competed in an odd match, while Rey and Dominik Mysterio made history at WrestleMania Backlash. Will WWE book a family rivalry between The Mysterios and The Usos to make things entertaining for the fans?

Cesaro failed to win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. He was attacked by Seth Rollins following his loss at WrestleMania Backlash. Will The Swiss Superman ever find his way back into the world championship picture in WWE?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from Sunday night’s pay-per-view.

#5 Is Ricochet going to replace Humberto Carrillo on WWE RAW after WrestleMania Backlash?

Sheamus came out to issue an open challenge at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. However, the Celtic Warrior clarified that the open challenge would not include his United States Championship.

Ricochet answered Sheamus’ challenge and pushed the US Champion to his limits. Sheamus endured a barrage of attacks. He eventually managed to connect a knee to the face which was enough to retain the United States title.

Humberto Carrillo seemed to be in the race for the United States Championship before a botched move injured the superstar on WWE RAW. Would Carrillo have answered Sheamus’ challenge had he not been injured? Was Ricochet a replacement for Carrillo at WrestleMania Backlash?

Ricochet did well during the contest and it looked like he’d win the match. That would have explained the non-title stipulation. It would have also allowed him to challenge for the title later on. Why did Ricochet lose the non-title match? Was he just used to keep the ball rolling for the United States Champion?

Other than Main Event, this feels like the first time e have seen Ricochet in a long time, so it was a little surprising to see him answer the challenge instead of Mansoor or Humberto Carrillo. #WMBacklash — IWN The Wrestling News & Gaming Channel (@IngramWrestling) May 16, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see who steps up to Sheamus in the weeks to come. Will Ricochet continue to target The Celtic Warrior for some time?

