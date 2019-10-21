5 Biggest records WWE Superstars broke in 2019

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 911 // 21 Oct 2019, 15:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch

Admittedly, 2019 has been the year of wrestling. The rise of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has offered a variety of content to fans who are passionate about this sport. The diverse amount of action doesn’t only benefit the audience, it also serves as a gateway to witness things that have never happened before.

When All Out, an independently organized wrestling event, sold out the Sear Centre Arena, fans were shocked.

Similarly, Brock Lesnar’s return to the SmackDown brand after 15 years of absence is also an enormous feat in itself. In that same vain, other wrestlers have broken records in WWE that many believed would never be broken. Here are 5 such records that were made this year.

Note: All of the stats and data are collected from sources such as ProfightDB and WWE Stats and Info.

#5 Pete Dunne broke Brock Lesnar’s record as the longest-reigning champion in WWE’s modern era

In modern WWE, wrestlers don’t usually retain their championship for very long. A major reason for this is that the WWE Universe doesn’t get to see long-term storylines, as modern fans have the tendency to get bored easily.

Despite this, some wrestlers were undefeated as champions for a long time before finally losing their belt. Brock Lesnar is one of those who comes to mind. He is the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history and during his first title reign, he kept the belt for a total of 504 days, which is a record.

Previously, CM Punk was the longest-reigning champion in WWE clocking in at 434 days. 'The Beast’s' record was deemed unbreakable, but that didn't matter to NXT’s Pete Dunne. He kept the NXT United Kingdom Title around his waist for 685 days, which is 251 days more than Lesnar's historic reign. Dunne eventually dropped the belt to WALTER, but not before setting the record for WWE's longest championship reign in the modern era.

1 / 4 NEXT