5 big shocks that could take Monday Night Raw by storm tonight

Will Monday Night Raw deliver tonight?

With WrestleMania 35 just 20 days away, WWE will be waltzing back to our screens live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois with yet another episode of Monday Night Raw.

Chicago has always been recognized as a city that brings together legions of passionate WWE fans and 'cause many superstars are experiencing an unsettled Road to WrestleMania, something special could happen tonight.

Vince McMahon's billion dollar company advanced the narrative for the biggest wrestling event of the year, with Kurt Angle's farewell match announcement coercing the fans to remain hopeful of a shocking return.

Furthermore, Drew McIntyre was heavily promoted. The Scottish Psychopath snapped and vehemently brutalized Roman Reigns before putting the Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose to sleep in the main event of the red brand.

With Batista and Triple H now confirmed to slug it out at WrestleMania 35, one wonders what will transpire next on the company's flagship show with this feud.

This week's Monday Night Raw will see Brock Lesnar make his blockbuster return back to the company and with Seth Rollins likely to have a one-on-one with The Beast, we could genuinely these two giving us a solid preview for their Universal Championship match.

On the other hand, Ronda Rousey's recent heel turn has coerced the Raw Women's Champion to shower nuclear heat on her. Kudos to The Rowdy One for bringing her best foot forward going on to WrestleMania 35.

Considering that Ronda's bitter tirade was so bravely interrupted by Dana Brooke, the two are now being advertised for a showdown this Monday Night on Raw.

Significant emphasis has also been laid upon Finn Balor who shockingly lost the Intercontinental Championship to an opportunistic Bobby Lashley.

Since we're just 20 days away from the Grandest Stage of Them All, will Vince McMahon deliver something special tonight to keep us invested for the titanic clashes that he has booked?

Here are the 5 biggest shockers that can take Monday Night Raw by storm.

#1 Brock Lesnar and Drew Mcintyre join forces to dismantle The Shield

Will Mcintyre and Lesnar join hands?

Brock Lesnar's sensational Monday Night Raw return guarantees us that the Universal Champion will very well look to inflict more pain on his WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins.

The Beast Slayer, however, will be out there seeking retribution against a menacing Drew Mcintyre who literally demolished two-thirds of The Hounds of Justice last week on the red brand.

With WWE always producing something breathtaking in Chicago, we could very well see Brock Lesnar and Drew Mcintyre join forces to dismantle the core of The Shield.

This certainly gives WWE the chance to clinically progress the narrative for WrestleMania 35 considering that Mcintyre is being scheduled to slug it out with Roman Reigns at this year's visual extravaganza.

Furthermore, this also gives The Shield a reasonable chance to unite and seek redemption from two of the biggest heels on Monday Night Raw.

