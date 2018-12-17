5 Biggest Shockers Vince McMahon Could Be Planning For Monday Night Raw

Will the Man rise to the occasion?

In what was a pretty decent PPV with TLC, WWE could be looking to deliver a fantastic night of wrestling and entertainment with Monday Night Raw.

Since the company has garnered tremendous backlash from the fans due to their underwhelming product, the ratings have been dipping almost every week.

In such troubling circumstances, Vince McMahon will be making his much-awaited return to the squared circle to apparently 'shake things' up.

Judging by what transpired at TLC, there's no denying that the fans could be in for something special tonight on Monday Night Raw.

So, after delivering a pretty enjoyable night with TLC, what could be Vince McMahon planning for tonight? Let's see.

Here are the 5 biggest shockers Vince McMahon could be planning for Monday Night Raw.

#1 Vince McMahon announces Baron Corbin Vs. Kurt Angle for Royal Rumble 2019

The Lone Wolf will have to pay the sins of his power

After losing to Braun Strowman in an embarrassing fashion at TLC, Baron Corbin would be looking to redeem himself by impressing the Boss on Monday Night Raw.

Since he believes that he would be applauded for his duties on Raw, Vince McMahon could legitimately shake things up and fire the Lone Wolf tonight.

With Kurt Angle already making his presence known last night, the Olympic Gold Medalist certainly fits the role to make things more serious on the red brand.

A more interesting possibility would be to involve Braun Strowman in the mix and make a mockery out of Baron Corbin tonight

There's no denying that segments of such stature are always special, especially when Vince McMahon is involved and the consequences could be serious.

Announcing a match between the two at the Royal Rumble could be an incredible way to kick things off on the red brand.

