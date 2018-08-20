5 Surprising moments from SummerSlam 2018

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 380 // 20 Aug 2018, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE again swerved

This year, WWE SummerSla left the fans in shock.

The show was good, but not that great. This time again, NXT TakeOver was better than the main roster PPV. However, WWE did not waste any moment to surprise and screw the fans.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There were many surprising moments that made fans happy and some made sad. Let us talk about five such shocking moments from SummerSlam.

#5 Kevin Owens gets squashed

Kevin Owens Got Those Hands at SummerSlam

While many fans were thinking of Kevin Owens winning the Money In the Bank from Braun Strowman, they were proven wrong by the WWE.

Kevin Owens got squashed by Braun Strowman in nearly 2 minutes. As the bell rang, it never seemed a chance that Kevin Owens is going to win the match. However, Braun Strowman retained his MITB Contract and still is the 'Monster In the Bank'.

No one knows what's in store for Kevin Owens after getting destroyed by Braun Strowman.

1 / 5 NEXT