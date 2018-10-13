5 Biggest Things That Could Happen If WWE Cancels WWE Crown Jewel

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.39K // 13 Oct 2018, 03:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Something might not go well with the company

After delivering a major hit with the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, WWE is scheduled to return to the Kingdom with Crown Jewel.

Despite bonding on a ten-year lucrative deal with the authorities, the company could be facing a tougher task after some difficulties that have transpired between the two countries.

With many U.S. senators wanting WWE to postpone or cancel the entire event, this could certainly lead to many different consequences over the coming weeks.

Considering that WWE would be making history by producing the very first All Women's PPV with WWE Evolution, diverting their attention away from Saudi Arabia could help them focus on more events ahead.

Judging by how social media has been reacting to the news, legions of WWE fans are suggesting the reputed promotion to cancel all ties with the Kingdom until further protocol.

Here are the 5 biggest things that could happen if WWE cancels WWE Crown Jewel.

#1 Brock Lesnar might not get a Universal Championship rematch

The Beast won't be scheduled for any further title shot

If WWE definitely decides to postpone or cancel the entire event, the most significant disadvantage for the company would be Brock Lesnar's absence from further events.

The Beast Incarnate's bout at WWE Crown Jewel was supposed to be his last encounter before he heads back to start training for an epic comeback in UFC.

Considering that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are already feuding, cancelling the event might coerce the Beast Incarnate to not participate in any events produced by WWE until his next fight in the UFC.

While his WWE future still remains a doubt, any sort of cancellation of the event might certainly affect Brock Lesnar's ongoing schedule with the company.

Since the Universal Championship was set to be defended between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman, such a situation will alter WWE's plans for a while.

1 / 5 NEXT