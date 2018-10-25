5 Biggest things that prove CM Punk must return to WWE

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.97K // 25 Oct 2018, 07:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In this article, we take a look at a few rather unconventional things that prove CM Punk must return to WWE

Phil Brooks aka former WWE Champion CM Punk is widely regarded as one of the most polarizing personalities in the history of professional wrestling. The man reached the pinnacle of success in one of the world's biggest sports-entertainment organizations, and at the height of his career, chose to hang up the boots and walk away from the industry altogether.

Now, granted that Punk has often asserted that he does indeed intend to refrain from lacing up the wrestling boots again, however, an old adage in the professional wrestling business states something as follows: Never say never.

And with that theory in mind, as well as several notable examples which have time and again proven how much significance the aforementioned line of thought holds in this business, it's entirely plausible that we, the fans, may, in fact, get to witness CM Punk return to professional wrestling in the near future. After all, if legends such as Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg could make amends and return to the WWE ring, so can Punk.

One of the key reasons behind us focusing on this topic today, is due to blue brand Commissioner Shane McMahon being bombarded by "CM Punk" chants on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live -- not simply because of the chant, in and of itself, but rather the catalyst which made the crowd start said chant. The following discussion may get a tad heated, hence, reader's discretion is strongly advised!

#5 "Best In The World" isn't just a catchphrase

CM Punk is the "Best In The World"

Harking back to the point noted above, Shane McMahon took to the ring on SmackDown Live in order to hype the WWE World Cup tournament which takes place at Crown Jewel on November 2nd.

McMahon explained that the tournament will determine who among the top WWE Superstars is the "Best In The World", and with "Best In The World" being one of CM Punk's most notable catchphrases during his time as a WWE Superstar, the crowd raucously began chanting Punk's name.

Now, while they were expertly shut down by Shane O'Mac, who jested that Punk isn't in the tournament bracket -- that too without directly mentioning Punk's name -- the fact remains that the vast majority of fans and experts still believe Punk to be the best in the world in the art of pro-wrestling.

Truth be told, I've always been more of an nWo and Kevin Nash-Scott Hall fan, however, Punk is a legend in his own right. The younger generation of fans seem to adore Punk, and the WWE always does what's best for business - giving the fans what they want...

1 / 5 NEXT