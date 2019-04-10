5 Biggest Things Vince McMahon Intentionally Did On SmackDown Live

This is getting intriguing

After what was a very disappointing episode of Monday Night Raw, all eyes were on SmackDown Live who followed up pretty efficiently, but ultimately ended up being just an average episode.

With Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch walking out of WrestleMania 35 with the gold, WWE continued to advance the narrative on the blue brand for things that might happen in the coming weeks.

We saw The Bar interrupt Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship celebration again and this time they didn't come alone. Drew Mcintyre came out of nowhere and joined forces with Sheamus and Cesaro to tussle it out with The New Day.

On the other hand, Lacey Evans made the most of her opportunities by savagely attacking Becky Lynch in what feels like the next big feud for The Man.

Furthermore, Samoa Joe's interesting brawl with Braun Strowman has gravitated tremendous attention on social media with the possibility of the two feuding over the United States Championship looking very likely.

Since the show was a pretty average affair, there were many things that felt intentional tonight. Did Vince McMahon wanted us to know something? Let's find out.

#1 Bringing main-event superstars from Raw to keep the fans excited about the Superstar Shake-Up

This was purely intentional

With the Superstar Shake-Up all set to commence next week, Vince McMahon took this opportunity to keep the fans hooked and enticed for what could happen next week.

Names like Drew Mcintyre, Braun Strowman, Lars Sullivan, and Sami Zayn were featured prominently. Since Mcintyre and The Monster Among Men are two of the most prominent superstars on the red brand, bringing them to the blue brand felt intentional.

This could be a strategical way for the company to bring some attention to the shake-up by letting the fans know that anything can happen next week.

