5 Biggest Things WWE Must Realize Immediately Before WrestleMania 35

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.19K   //    22 Oct 2018, 00:29 IST

This is what the fans want.
This is what the fans want.

Struggling to produce something ground-breaking on a weekly basis, WWE is currently dealing with tons of issues that could bring serious alterations in the functionality of the product.

With Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live lacking unpredictability, the fans have started diverting their attention towards a more compelling brand in NXT for engaging in-ring action.

There's no denying that the continuous spotlight on the Shield has hindered the entire narrative on WWE's flagship show and with fans demanding immediate alterations, the company might be coerced to bring something fresh this week.

Drew McIntyre's organic rise to the top of the mountain has been widely appreciated, with Vince McMahon personally working with the Scottish Terminator to get him more over with the fans.

Considering that there are many speculations surrounding the company's upcoming events, there are many significant requests from all around the world for WWE to realize their mistakes and bring some monumental changes in their ongoing plans.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE must realize immediately.

#1 Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey must headline WrestleMania 35

Becky deserves it more than Charlotte
Becky deserves it more than Charlotte

Closely monitoring how Becky Lynch has ascended to become the biggest female superstar in the WWE, besides the Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

There's nobody on the main roster that has as much momentum as the Irish Lass Kicker, with fans constantly booing her opposition in Charlotte out of the building.

With the SmackDown Women's Champion bringing a ruthless aggression to the screens, Vince McMahon has been genuinely impressed by Becky's meteoric rise and has established her as an example of what a superstar must be willing to do to succeed in this business.

However, their current plans of pushing Charlotte Vs. Ronda Rousey have apparently stopped, with Becky Lynch rumored to fill that gap and clash with the Rowdy One in a headlining act at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Considering how much momentum Lynch has, squaring off against Ronda Rousey would bring more anticipation and eye-balls to the women's division more than anything.

It definitely feels like the company has got their first big female superstar in Becky Lynch that the fans love, and her body of work speaks for why she deserves to main event WrestleMania 35 this time.



