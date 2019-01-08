5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw

Rimika Saini

Was it worth the time?

In what was a pretty average episode to kick things off in 2019, WWE advanced the narrative for one of the biggest shows of the year, Royal Rumble.

With huge names gracing the squared circle with their presence, the show was star-studded from tip to toe, especially Hulk Hogan's segment on the late "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

While Sasha Banks delivered one of her finest performances till date to grab the right to lock horns with Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble, there are many segments that have left the fans divided on social media.

There's no denying that the show definitely coerced an attempt into making things right before heading on to the Royal Rumble, the fans had a hard time convincing themselves.

Considering the state of Monday Night Raw with such poor booking, it would be a genuine time for the company to really press the 'restart' button and give the WWE Universe something new.

Regardless of what transpired tonight, there are still a lot of things that the company secretly tried to tell us vicariously through some of their segments and matches that happened. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly teased us on Monday Night Raw.

#1 The unsung hero of Monday Night Raw will turn heel

Is 2019 destined for greatness?

After breaking the internet with her one-on-one with Nia Jax, Sasha Banks is now scheduled to lock horns with Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble.

While the Rowdy One showered her adulation for the Boss, Banks took no time in gracefully disrespecting the Raw Women's Champion and is vowing to show her true colors come January 27.

There's no denying that the decision for Banks to stand as the No 1 Contender is commendable, but there's more to the story than meets the eye.

Judging by how things are transpiring with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, there's a definite possibility that the Boss starts embracing the dark side of things and play the dirty game on the red brand.

With Bayley obviously by her side, Banks could add some much-needed depth and momentum to her character by turning heel on the Rowdy One and making things more 'legit' for the Royal Rumble.

If you need an example on how that could work for Sasha Banks, watch the unsung hero's riveting feud with Bayley in NXT to comprehend how clinical her heel work can be.

