5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us At Crown Jewel

Things never felt so bad

Considering how controversial the event had become, WWE delivered a very average affair with WWE Crown Jewel, with many factors leading to the show becoming a disappointment.

It's a shame that the company had a hard time booking the World Cup tournament and failed to garner any sort of adulation from the WWE Universe, by how it all ended.

The match-card definitely looked spectacular and promised to be a wild night of action integrated with a fine blend of entertainment, but the matches eventually became pretty predictable.

Vince McMahon certainly has taken some clinical decisions as far as his business ideology is concerned, and despite the vehement criticism the event has received to be fair, the company's push for the event might never be completely explained.

From Hulk Hogan's return to Brock Lesnar's controversial victory over Braun Strowman, the show felt a bit dreary as a whole and failed to gravitate any legitimate attention from the fans.

Since Survivor Series is just around the corner, there are a lot of things the company secretly tried to tell us vicariously through some of the matches that transpired tonight. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us at WWE Crown Jewel.

#1 The Bar can't get the job done without the Big Show

Is the New Day more dominant than the Bar?

Ever since the Bar captured the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships at the 1000th episode of SmackDown, the creative team has booked them strongly due to the Big Show's presence.

While Sheamus and Cesaro have established a reputation for themselves as one of the most physically agile superstars in the company, the fact that they need the Big Show in assisting them feels like a bit stupid.

There's no denying that the heel factions tend to get their way out through such interference's, but the continuity is making things more repetitive and predictable.

Despite the dominance of the Bar in 2017, their stock has certainly fallen and has made the tag-team division on the blue brand a little slow, with a select few deserving challengers.

If the same continues to transpire every week on the blue brand, then it would become very difficult to catapult the stature and prestige of the tag-team gold.

