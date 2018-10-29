5 Biggest things WWE secretly told us at WWE Evolution

A game-changing night

Despite receiving strong backlash from the fans for its poor booking, WWE definitely brought the game at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and delivered a groundbreaking event with WWE Evolution.

There's no denying that there were many bouts that deserved more attention, but the creative managed the overall show perfectly, with some top spots coming from the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

It's an incredible opportunity for female competitors who have scratched and clawed their way to the top of the industry, and have made a mark by delivering such stellar performances tonight.

There were a lot of iconic moments from start to finish, and while the outcome of the Battle Royal did disappoint a lot of fans, WWE did try to tease the inception of the Women's Tag-Team Championships.

Since the groundbreaking event did have its moments, there were a lot of things WWE tried to tell us vicariously through some of the bouts that transpired tonight.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us at WWE Evolution.

#1 No future title opportunity for Sasha Banks and Bayley

This feud might continue

While the six-woman tag-team encounter between The Riott Squad and The Boss and Hug Connection was impressive, it did little to elevate the stature of the two women that are responsible for changing the entire complexion of the business.

It's a damn shame that Sasha Banks and Bayley despite being so proficient in their wrestling ability have become an afterthought on Monday Night Raw.

Judging by how the Battle Royal panned out, it definitely seems like Ember Moon and Nia Jax could be set for a monumental push on WWE's flagship show, with the Samoan eliminating the former NXT Women's Champion to win a future title opportunity.

Since there's no legitimate spot open for Banks and Bayley to sink their teeth into, the company might probably push them as a tag-team act on the red brand.

Despite delivering an epic performance, with Banks delivering a fantastic frog splash to show her affirmation for Eddie Guerrero, both the competitors certainly deserved a main-event spot on the card.

