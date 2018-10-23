5 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw (October 22nd)

The villain we deserved has arrived

In what was possibly an emotional roller-coaster ride, WWE definitely delivered one of the best episodes of Monday Night Raw tonight in a long, long time.

While Roman Reigns' unfortunate exit has shambled a lot of hearts, the company continued to entertain the audience throughout the show, with many monumental changes brought to the show.

Since the Big Dog's absence will hinder the company for a while, the creative team made some compelling alterations that have made the product more exciting than ever.

Drew Mcintyre's alleged feud with Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose's shocking heel turn, and Elias' face turn made for some entertaining television on Monday Night Raw tonight.

With Evolution and Crown Jewel set to be WWE's next big PPV's, the company tried to tease a lot of things vicariously through some of their segments on the red brand. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw.

#1 Paul Heyman legitimately wanted to collaborate with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman is a Roman Reigns guy

After the Big Dog broke character and admitted that he is suffering from Leukemia, the crowd in attendance, as well as the fans watching from home, were legitimately heartbroken.

While everyone adulated Roman Reigns for having the heart of a champion, it was Paul Heyman that certainly gravitated more respect for the Universal Champion through his emotional promo.

The Mad Scientist of Professional Wrestling admitted that Roman Reigns is the best performer in the world. Considering that he offered the Big Dog a chance to be on the Advocate's side during the Road to WrestleMania 34, Heyman definitely felt upset about not having an opportunity to work with Roman Reigns on television.

If you don't know by now, the humble advocate is one of the biggest admirers of Roman Reigns and considers him one of the most underrated performers in the entire company today.

It's a damn shame that such an unfortunate situation coerced the Big Dog to relinquish his championship. Paul Heyman acknowledged Roman Reigns' sacrifice for this business and catapulted him on a different stratosphere tonight which might eventually turn him into the biggest babyface in the WWE.

