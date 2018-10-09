5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw

Are we done with the Shield?

In what was a pretty average episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE tried everything in their power to sell two big upcoming pay-per-views.

Live from Chicago, the company tried to garner more attention towards nostalgia acts rather than acknowledging and building the undisputed future of the business.

There were significant heel turns on the show that may have long-term consequences in the coming weeks, and while some of them were too predictable, they were done to garner mainstream attraction.

Since WWE Super Show-Down was successful in establishing cracks between some factions, Monday Night Raw added the final edge before pushing the envelope far down under.

With the upcoming month being more interesting for the company, WWE secretly tried to tease a lot of things on Monday Night Raw. What were they? Let's find out.

#1 Mainstream attention and promotion is more important to WWE than professional wrestling

Is this really what women's revolution was all about?

The reason why legions of WWE fans were impressed by what Triple H delivered with the women's division on NXT is that the narrative complemented the in-ring quality of the feud.

While Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, and Ember Moon were all influential in catapulting and revolutionizing the entire women's wrestling, they are not even scheduled to be a part of the First-Ever All Women's PPV, Evolution.

Judging by what happened on Monday Night Raw, Nikki and Brie's ruthless assault certainly diminishes everything that the NXT female performers worked so hard to achieve.

Propelling Ronda Rousey Vs. Nikki Bella as the headline act for Evolution depreciates the entire quality of the show, and once again proves that the company is more concerned in promoting main-stream stars rather than professional wrestling.

