×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.30K   //    09 Oct 2018, 23:53 IST

Are we done with the Shield?
Are we done with the Shield?

In what was a pretty average episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE tried everything in their power to sell two big upcoming pay-per-views.

Live from Chicago, the company tried to garner more attention towards nostalgia acts rather than acknowledging and building the undisputed future of the business.

There were significant heel turns on the show that may have long-term consequences in the coming weeks, and while some of them were too predictable, they were done to garner mainstream attraction.

Since WWE Super Show-Down was successful in establishing cracks between some factions, Monday Night Raw added the final edge before pushing the envelope far down under.

With the upcoming month being more interesting for the company, WWE secretly tried to tease a lot of things on Monday Night Raw. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw.

#1 Mainstream attention and promotion is more important to WWE than professional wrestling

Is this really what women's revolution was all about?
Is this really what women's revolution was all about?

The reason why legions of WWE fans were impressed by what Triple H delivered with the women's division on NXT is that the narrative complemented the in-ring quality of the feud.

While Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, and Ember Moon were all influential in catapulting and revolutionizing the entire women's wrestling, they are not even scheduled to be a part of the First-Ever All Women's PPV, Evolution.

Judging by what happened on Monday Night Raw, Nikki and Brie's ruthless assault certainly diminishes everything that the NXT female performers worked so hard to achieve.

Propelling Ronda Rousey Vs. Nikki Bella as the headline act for Evolution depreciates the entire quality of the show, and once again proves that the company is more concerned in promoting main-stream stars rather than professional wrestling.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield D-Generation X Roman Reigns Ronda Rousey
Rimika Saini
ANALYST
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
4 Questions WWE Needs To Answer on RAW after Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
5 moments from this week's RAW that made fans smile
RELATED STORY
5 Moments From This Week's RAW That Made The Fans Smile
RELATED STORY
7 Bonkers Surprises From RAW We'd Never Have Guessed...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results October 8th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of WWE RAW: 8th Oct, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Power Rankings: 1st October 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw draws all-time low rating for second week...
RELATED STORY
5 ways RAW can boost its ratings
RELATED STORY
5 interesting moments from Raw this week (8 October 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us