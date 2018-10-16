×
5 Biggest Things You Won't Believe Could Happen On SmackDown Live 1000

Time for the blue brand to pick more pace
Time for the blue brand to pick more pace

With exceptional television delivered ever since WrestleMania 34, WWE have certainly put their best foot forward to book feuds on SmackDown Live.

The blue brand has been significant in telling brilliant stories blended with a fine dose of in-ring quality that has ascended the entire viewership and business of the company.

Monday Night Raw's recent performances has put the Shield's future in jeopardy, and while that might be the case, SmackDown Live have exceeded expectations on multiple departments, with all feuds bringing something meaningful to the table.

Considering that WWE will be celebrating 1000 episodes of SmackDown Live, the company is bound to bring some familiar names to the house, with the Undertaker joining the frame to address the gigantic occasion.

However, there are multiple ideas that are being currently discussed within the management, and since WWE is known for pulling off some last-minute surprises, there could be some fireworks this Tuesday night.

Here are the 5 biggest things you won't believe could happen on SmackDown 1000.

#1 Asuka turns heel in gigantic fashion and mocks WWE Evolution

This needs to happen
Becky Lynch's feud with Charlotte has been able to bring tremendous recognition and adulation to the women's division, with its pacy narrative and strong characterizations.

However, WWE have been literally struggling to bring something innovative for its First-Ever All Women's PPV with WWE Evolution, with fans vehemently criticizing the show's headline act.

With WWE Crown Jewel event already in jeopardy, the company definitely needs to bring some legitimate attention to Evolution and that could certainly happen with an unpredictable twist on SmackDown 1000.

Since Asuka has been struggling to find her foot on the main roster, with her alliance with Naomi diminishing her character's credibility; the Empress of Tomorrow needs to bring a fantastic character transformation to claw her way to the top, again.

Decimating Naomi in a stellar betrayal could coerce the fans to care about the former NXT Women's Champion again followed by an instant shoot at WWE's PPV.


