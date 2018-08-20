5 biggest winners and losers from WWE SummerSlam 2018

Lesnar and Reigns main evented the show this year

This year's SummerSlam card was one of the most stacked in the history of the event. As a result, it is hard not to feel disappointed coming out of the show. A night that held so much potential for future storyline direction was wasted by the WWE creative team as they decided to play it safe, instead of taking risks.

Roman Reigns now finds himself as the WWE Universal Champion. New Women's Champions were also crowned as Charlotte and Ronda Rousey won the top prizes of their respective brands. Seth Rollins also managed to win the Intercontinental Championship with a little help from the returning Dean Ambrose.

Here are 5 of the biggest winners and losers coming out of 'The Biggest Party of the Summer'.

#5 Winner - The Miz

The Miz scored a win over Daniel Bryan

In a creative masterstroke, The Miz picked up the win over longtime rival Daniel Bryan in controversial fashion, with the use of brass knuckles. This result protects Daniel Bryan, while also elevating The Miz as he now has bragging rights over Bryan.

This rivalry will surely continue for months to come, and it was good to see that the WWE went for long term booking by having The Miz come out on top in their first battle in classic heel fashion.

#4 Loser - Alexa Bliss

Bliss lost her championship to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss finds herself in a complicated situation coming out of SummerSlam. Although a former 5 time Women's Champion, the manner in which she was defeated by Rousey on Sunday does not suggest she is going to be holding that belt anytime soon.

This feels like the end of a phase in Bliss' career, and now she will be expected to spend a few years in the mid-card of the Women's division before she can make another main event run.

