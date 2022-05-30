5 of the biggest WWE botches of the week May 22-29th

Hell in a Cell is now on the horizon and it appears that many WWE Superstars are overlooking the weeks leading up to the show.

This week in particular has been riddled with botches as several RAW Superstars have invaded SmackDown and vice versa. While the buildup to Hell in a Cell has remained solid and many matches have already been made official, there are a few WWE Superstars who have made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest botches that happened in WWE this week.

#5. Who are "The Dominik's?"

Jerry Lawler returned to the spotlight this week to interview Veer Mahaan. The man of few words didn't have much to reveal to the Hall of Famer before he was interrupted by The Mysterios.

Ahead of their return, Lawler asked Mahaan about his attack on Rey and Dominik several weeks ago, but it appears that The King was either nervous or confused about their names since he referred to them as "The Dominik's."

There is clearly only one Dominik in the team, so there's no reason why this would be considered their name, but it was a botch that the WWE Universe found hilarious online.

#4. NXT botches

NXT doesn't usually showcase many botches as the future superstars of the business look to stake their claim in the company. This week did see several interesting botches, though, as Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofé.

As seen from the video above, Malik Blade got the tag then completely wiped out on the top rope. The slip forced him to deliver a makeshift spear to take his opponent down. Luckily he recovered well and managed to continue the spot as planned, but those slippery ropes appear to have caused him a whole manner of issues.

#3. WWE SmackDown Live?

This week on SmackDown, Shotzi was seen backstage giving a pep talk to the rest of the Women's Division in the locker room. After convincing Shayna Baszler and Natalya to go out and pick a fight with Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey, she tried to follow them before Aliyah locked her in the backstage area.

When the sign for the Women's locker room was then shown, it appeared to have the SmackDown Live logo at the top. The show hasn't been called SmackDown Live for several years and is now called Friday Night SmackDown, so it's unclear why the company is recycling old signs.

#2. Veer Mahaan drops Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

Veer Mahaan was part of an interview segment with Jerry Lawler this week on Raw before he was interrupted by The Mysterios. A brawl ensued, and as part of the action, Veer attempted to throw Rey Mysterio over the top rope and into the ring.

The veteran got stuck and ended up rolling back down onto the apron before he could recover and continue the planned spot.

In the end, Mysterio rolled under the bottom rope since Veer wasn't tall enough to throw him over the top. It was a clear botch and there was not a lot either man could do to disguise it.

#1. What were Cody and The Miz doing on WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes and The Miz faced off this week on RAW in what was an interesting encounter before it was broken up by Seth Rollins. There were several interesting moments throughout the match which saw Rhodes and Miz seemingly lose their footing.

One of these came when Rhodes had Miz locked in what appeared to be a backstretch before Miz broke out and the two men then looked confused about what was coming next. As two veterans of in-ring competition, it was strange that the two men had no idea what to do next.

