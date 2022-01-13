WATCH: 5 biggest WWE matches cancelled at the last moment

WWE has defined the childhood of many a fan. Vince McMahon's promotion has been delivering great storylines for a number of years. These stories more often than not culminate in a match that concludes it all.

Generally, these matches attract great attention. However, like other fields across the globe, the promotion too had to change its plan on numerous occasions. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, several star-studded matches were removed from the show at the last minute!

Covid robbed us of dream WWE spear-clash

Goldberg was the Universal champion in 2020 heading into WrestleMania. He was announced to defend his title against Roman Reigns at the event.

The two superstars also began building their feud in promos. However, due to the onset of Covid, Reigns had to take a step back. Reigns had already suffered from Leukemia. He preferred not to put his health in jeopardy for the dream match.

Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman at the last moment. The Monster Among Men eventually defeated Goldberg for the title. Nonetheless, fans got the heel Reigns they always wanted after his return.

