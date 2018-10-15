5 Biggest WWE Matches That Are Rumored To Happen Soon

Time to break the fourth wall

Currently monitoring the entire situation surrounding Saudi Arabia, WWE will be live this week with Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live with some significant updates.

While the company might have possibly canceled the entire show, there are still many upcoming events that demand their serious attention, with Evolution being the most likely.

Since the creative team has been relying on pushing nostalgia acts on a weekly basis to elevate viewership, the current roster is feeling sidelined from getting opportunities to prove their worth.

However, Survivor Series might coerce the management to start taking things more seriously and book a solid match-card. Considering that the event is recognized as one of the biggest events of the year, Vince McMahon would be certainly looking to book some marquee encounters.

Judging by how many superstars have returned to the squared circle, the company could be lining up some big money feuds before they hit 2019.

Here are the 5 biggest matches that are rumored to happen soon.

#1 Finn Balor Vs. Bobby Lashley

This could be good

In what was a fantastic double-turn last week, Bobby Lashley absolutely decimated Kevin Owens to make a gigantic statement in front of a hot Chicago crowd.

With the Prizefighter reportedly sidelined with an injury, the company needs a legitimate babyface that could stand head-to-head against an unstoppable force in Bobby Lashley.

Considering that Lio Rush and the former ECW Champion interrupted Finn Balor and Bayley's interview last week on Monday Night Raw, there's a strong possibility that these two could be going the distance and feuding against each other in the coming weeks.

Since both the superstars have not been scheduled for any further event, colliding against each other might force the fans to invest in this rivalry, and Lashley, as a whole.

This heel turn has certainly provided some rejuvenation to Lashley and might make the difference in his feud with the First-Ever Universal Champion.

