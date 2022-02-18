Cody Rhodes' potential WWE return and 4 other unexpected stories of 2022 so far

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, a bombshell dropped on the WWE Universe and general professional wrestling community. All Elite Wrestling announced that they were parting ways with Executive Vice President and one of the company's most crucial founders, Cody Rhodes. This sent the Internet Wrestling Community into meltdown.

Rhodes was seen as an on-screen and backstage pillar of the company and one of the last Superstars anyone anticipated to ever leave AEW. News outlets were awash with rumors of his return to Vince McMahon's company as soon as his exit from Tony Khan's promotion was confirmed.

While this development is shocking, it is hardly the only stunning news to come out of the industry in 2022 so far. From opening forbidden doors and game-changing debuts to last-minute title match additions, no one could have predicted the twists and turns the business has taken so far this year.

On that note, here are the five most unexpected WWE stories of 2022 so far.

#5: The WWE Universe reels from the news of Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

WWE received a huge shock in 2018 when former superstar Cody Rhodes organized an independent pay-per-view mostly featuring talent from indie wrestling promotions. All In, which featured the likes of Rey Mysterio, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega was the spark that ignited the birth of AEW.

It was a game-changing move that gave many fans hope of a viable alternative to the Stamford-based company's product. The promotion quickly gained popularity with hardcore wrestling fans due to its high-paced wrestling, edgier storylines, and less scripted promos.

In the three years since, a lot of indie and former WWE talent have joined the ranks of Tony Khan's promotion. They have been able to work a different style more suited to and favored by the key 18-49 male demographic. So, it was highly unexpected that the man who was a crucial part of starting it all would be one of the first to leave just three years in.

Rumors linking him strongly to a return to his former employers made the news even more shocking. Whatever the American Nightmare decides to do next, he will definitely alter the landscape of the entire industry.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande