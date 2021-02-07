5 Bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week (February 7th, 2021)

It was another stacked week of wrestling action throughout all of WWE's brands, but with The Royal Rumble pay-per-view also taking place this past week there were several bizarre booking decisions that left many fans scratching their heads.

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun, but before the company is able to present its two-night extravaganza in April, they have to present both Elimination Chamber and Fastlane in the coming months.

The fact that there are still two pay-per-views before WWE presents their Biggest Show of the Year in just two months' time is why there are many bizarre booking decisions currently taking place on both RAW and SmackDown.

The following article looks at just five of these bizarre booking decisions that took place over the past seven days.

#5 Bizarre booking - Why was Ricochet part of The Royal Rumble match?

Ricochet hasn't been featured much on WWE TV since his feud with RETRIBUTION was seemingly axed, but interestingly he was part of the 30-man field for The Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

Ricochet actually failed to qualify for The Royal Rumble a few weeks before on RAW, when AJ Styles was able to deliver an impressive Styles Clash to pick up the win and dash Ricochet's hopes of being part of the legendary match.

Despite this, Ricochet was still part of the match and entered The Rumble at number 12. He then went on to last for 11 minutes before he was eliminated by Kane, but didn't make any kind of impact or eliminate any stars himself.

In another act of bizarre booking, Ricochet then failed to appear on Monday Night RAW the following night, which showed that WWE had no long term plans for the star when he was added into the match. The One and Only couldn't even pick up a storyline whilst inside the match with some of the biggest names in the business.

WrestleMania is now just two months away and Ricochet has nothing to latch himself onto. The only explanation for this bizarre booking decision is that WWE could have been short of men on the night and Ricochet was the only man able to step in.

The fact they chose Ricochet knowing that fans would pick up on the simple truth that he failed to qualify for the match shows just how desperate WWE must have been to make up the numbers.