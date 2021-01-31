5 bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week 

WWE puts out a lot of content every week, and while plenty of the company's booking decisions are liked by the fans, some decisions leave the viewers scratching their heads.

As always, the week started with several bizarre booking decisions on Monday Night RAW.

The entire women's division continues to be booked into confusing and frustrating situations, while WWE's annoying 50/50 booking ran throughout the show once again. Moreover, the main event had one of the strangest endings in WWE history.

WWE NXT put on a strong and solid show. Friday Night SmackDown started off well, but the ending seemed like a bizarre and puzzling decision before WWE heads into the first major event of the year.

Here's a look at five bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week.

#5 WWE booked Sheamus to win and lose in back-to-back matches

Sheamus was the latest victim of WWE's 50/50 booking

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Sheamus met John Morrison one-on-one in a very entertaining match. They had really good chemistry from their years of beating each other up and continued to so on RAW. Sheamus won the match and it seemed as if his night was over.

However, following his victory, the Miz got on the mic and challenged The Celtic Warrior to a two-on-one battle, to which Sheamus confusingly agreed.

The Miz and Morrison defeated Sheamus when Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on The Celtic Warrior.

The win and loss for Sheamus in such quick succession is WWE's typical 50/50 booking that has plagued the promotion for years. This style of booking doesn't allow anyone to get over in the process.

The Miz's victory was to make him look strong and a threat heading into the Royal Rumble as the MITB holder, but beating someone in a handicap match accomplishes none of that.

Sheamus looked good in victory over Morrison but accepting the challenge of a two-on-one handicap match immediately after just made the character look dumb rather than tough.

Therefore, no one came out of the matches looking better than when they went in, which, as mentioned earlier is a problematic booking style WWE has implemented for years.