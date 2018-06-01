5 bizarre Money In The Bank ladder match spots we want to see

Are we crazy?

Money, money, money

The Money in the Bank ladder match has been around for quite some time now, and over the course of the last 13 years, we’ve seen just about everything there is to see during the concept’s run.

We’ve loved it and we’ve hated it in equal measure, but nobody can deny just how entertaining some of the matches have been.

Still, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement, and we’ve got a few suggestions regarding how WWE could keep things fresh as we move forward.

Obviously, there are a lot of logistics involved, and some of these ideas may not actually be all too feasible - but we’re choosing to believe that they’re doable, at the very least.

Money In The Bank has always been a fan favourite pay-per-view event and it’s not hard to see why given that the WWE Universe loves carnage and non-stop action. Still, it’s intriguing to consider the remaining possibilities, and that’s what we’re here to discuss.

With that being said, here are five bizarre MITB ladder match spots we want to see.

#5 Snatch & Grab

This could work

Throughout the course of most Money In The Bank ladder matches, it’s not uncommon to see all of the guys or girls involved in the match lying down on the floor.

It creates drama, it builds the idea that the match is incredibly dangerous, and it also makes for an interesting visual.

However, moving forward, we’d like to take that to a whole new level by having a formerly unannounced entrant come down to the ring, and claim the briefcase when nobody else is around to stop him or her.

It’d create a lot of uncertainty for a few weeks as the General Managers on Raw and SmackDown Live decide what to do with the winner, and that kind of storytelling could be fun.

The briefcase holder could be forced to defend the contract in a series of different matches against the other guys in the match, which would add value to some of the meaningless television matches that we see on a week to week basis.