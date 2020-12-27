WWE puts out a lot of content every single week, and while plenty of the company's booking decisions are liked by the fans, some things have left the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

In this weekly series, we take a look at WWE's three main shows, RAW, NXT and SmackDown, to explore the confusing booking decisions that took place on these programs.

In this article, we will be looking at five bizarre WWE booking decisions made this week.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens in a steel cage match on WWE SmackDown

WWE wasted little time in making a strange booking choice on December 21st. WWE kicked off the week with a bizarre booking decision by announcing that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, will face Kevin Owens in a non-title steel cage match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens at WWE TLC

The announcement came one day after TLC. At the event, the champion and challenger destroyed each other in a brutal TLC match. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious at the match which should have ended the feud.

Although Owens was outnumbered two-on-one throughout the TLC match, it was a dominating and decisive victory for The Big Dog. The booking decision is as bizarre as it is random. The announcement came out of nowhere and is an obvious ploy to drive Christmas Day viewers.

Advertisement

The match itself was a thrilling affair with The Tribal Chief and Owens fighting tooth and nail once again. The result was never in doubt but didn't stop the breathtaking near falls have fans thinking an Owens victory was possible.

Jey Uso continued to interfere for his cousin, which allowed Owens to look strong in defeat. At the same time, Reigns left the match further proving himself as a ruthless, take-no-prisoners, and opportunistic heel.

The result and the way it went down leaves the door open for WWE to revisit the feud between Reigns and Owens again, possibly at the Royal Rumble. Owens and Reigns have excellent chemistry and are not afraid to pull out all the stops to provide the WWE Universe with enthralling matches whenever they get the chance.