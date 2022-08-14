WATCH: Most bizzare WWE Live Event moments

WWE Superstars are all meant to remain as their respective on-screen characters once they enter the squared ring. However, they get to enjoy way more freedom when their actions are not being aired.

Click on the video above to see the full list of these live event moments and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Live events are particularly famous for the same. These events are held only for the present crowd and are not televised. Fans can expect to see anything as stars sometimes break characters at such events. Moreover, a few fans have invaded the ring in the absence of rolling cameras too.

These WWE Live Event moments were simply wild

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Triple H joins the Shield

Vince McMahon calls off a match

Low blow to Randy Orton

John Cena & CM Punk sing

Kurt Angle kisses The Undertaker

Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about the said incidents.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA