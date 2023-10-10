5 Blockbuster feuds for Ludwig Kaiser as a singles competitor

Ludwig Kaiser seems to be the subject of a massive push in WWE. On the latest edition of RAW, Kaiser had his vignette in which the German superstar labeled himself as an "A-Plus Specimen." Further, the clip included footage of Kaiser competing inside the ring.

When one examines this with the fact that WWE is heading to Kaiser's native country of Germany, it would only be fair to guess that the 33-year-old superstar might soon be considered for a single run in WWE. If that happens, the WWE Universe will be interested in knowing potential opponents he could feud with.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars with whom Ludwig Kaiser can compete if he decides to go on a single run.

#5. Ludwig Kaiser can feud with The Miz

Since making his main roster debut in 2006, The Miz has earned his place in the hearts of WWE fans. Despite being a heel, he has garnered respect for putting several superstars over. In recent times, the former Intercontinental Champion was charged with the task of giving LA Knight a push.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see WWE book The Miz against Ludwig Kaiser. If the German superstar wants to begin a singles career and potentially rise to a rank like Gunther, it would be vital for him to lock horns with superstars like The A-Lister and hold victories over them.

#4. Ricochet

Ricochet lost a triple-threat match against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable this week on RAW. Apart from this, he also lost his chance of challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. While Ricochet will have a rivalry against Shinsuke Nakamura to pursue, it would be decent to see him take on Kaiser at some point.

Because Kaiser and Ricochet are good inside the ring as well as outside of it, given that they also play their heel and face characters very well, WWE could develop an exciting storyline. While this will benefit Ludwig Kaiser's singles career, it will also help The One and Only to potentially earn Gunther's attention.

#3. Dominik Mysterio

On RAW, Dominik Mysterio has grown in his career since joining The Judgment Day. While the WWE Universe once doubted Dirty Dom's talents, right now, he is one of the biggest heels in the company. Hence, if Ludwig Kaiser ever feuds with Dominik, it would help him receive plenty of attention.

While a feud between the two will benefit both, it could also lead to a potential match between Imperium and The Judgment Day. Given both factions' talent, a contest would be interesting to watch.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been one of the biggest faces in the Stamford-based promotion. His victory against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 further helped cement him as a face. However, if WWE wishes to continue building him as a face till WrestleMania 40, they could set up an impromptu feud between him and Ludwig Kaiser.

While the feud might not make much sense when one considers the stages both superstars are at in their careers, it will probably be similar to the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. Both men will benefit from this feud.

#1. Gunther

Gunther has been one of the most dominant superstars on RAW. From barely losing to becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, the Austrian is destined to achieve big things. However, the two people overlooked in his shadow must be Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Hence, if WWE has hinted towards giving Kaiser a push, the promotion can book an angle showing Kaiser turning his back on Gunther to pursue a singles career. A feud between the two superstars would be massive, and fans could potentially see Kaiser turn face.