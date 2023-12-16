5 blockbuster feuds for Mercedes Moné/Sasha Banks if she returns to WWE

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is one of the trailblazers in women’s professional wrestling. Her in-ring skills have piqued the audience’s attention and turned most of them into fans.

The fans might recall that in May of last year, she and fellow former WWE Superstar Naomi, now known as Trinity, walked out of the Stamford-based promotion even though they were the promotion’s Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time. Moné went to New Japan Pro Wrestling, while Naomi signed with Impact Wrestling.

Mercedes Moné is currently recovering from an ankle injury that she sustained during a match back in May and is now hinting that her in-ring return is imminent. To that end, talks are getting rife that she could be WWE-bound, and fans are already musing about the potential feuds that she might delve into if such rumors fit in the bag.

Let’s take a look at some of the female WWE Superstars Mercedes Moné/Sasha Banks might face if she indeed comes back to the Stamford-based promotion.

#5. Anyone from The Four Horsewomen

Titanland is well acquainted with the fact that Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, was a member of the epic wrestling faction known as The Four Horsewomen, which consisted of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch.

The wrestling stable was indeed a formidable group, defeating every competition that came their way at the time. However, all good things must come to pass as the group disbanded in 2015 when Banks left the team.

In September 2019, the four superstars would face each other in a tag team match during an episode of RAW where Banks and Bayley took on Flair and Lynch. The latter team won the match, and this was one of the last times fans saw them all together inside the squared circle.

Now that the above-mentioned rumors of Banks returning to WWE are arising, here’s to hoping that their 2019 scuffle won’t be their last.

#4. Liv Morgan

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan may be out of action due to a shoulder injury, not to mention her recent brush with the law, but she could be another plausible opponent for Mercedes Moné/Sasha Banks if she returns to WWE.

The two already met inside the ring back when Morgan was still a member of the heel faction, The Riott Squad, alongside Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, and Sarah Logan, aka Valhalla. In April of last year, the two would clash anew during an episode of SmackDown where Morgan bagged a huge win against Banks, who at the time was the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi, now known as Trinity.

The match was fast-paced as Morgan proved that she could go toe-to-toe against the likes of The Boss. Such a showcase of skills will likely be displayed by the two superstars once again if Banks is indeed heading back to WWE and by the time Morgan is already cleared to compete.

#3. Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark has been performing stellarly since she got called up to the main roster. Early on in her main roster run, she had already formed an alliance with the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Her partnership with the WWE legend went on for a while until things went sour between them.

She even got a title shot opportunity when she faced the reigning Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley, during this year’s Survivor Series WarGames. During the fight, Stark showed the champion that she would better hold on to her title real tight as she was already put on notice.

Stark is one tough superstar, as this was acknowledged by another WWE Superstar, Shayna Baszler. To that end, such an attribute will be put to the test if Mercedes Moné/Sasha Banks does return to WWE.

#2. Damage CTRL members IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka

The members of the heel faction Damage CTRL, namely the current WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka, will certainly be an acid test for Mercedes Moné/Sasha Banks if she makes a comeback to WWE.

Before signing up with the Stamford-based company, the three Japanese superstars were well-known for their toughness inside the ring, considering the fact how unforgiving Japanese women’s pro wrestling is. Banks already had a taste of it when she signed with both New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. She even went on to challenge Kairi Sane early this year, who at the time was the IWGP Women's Champion, and successfully captured the title from Sane.

Banks already crossed paths with each of these superstars back when she was still with the Stamford-based promotion, as most of their matches were absolutely brilliant. Let’s just hope that Banks' recent hints on social media point to her returning to WWE.

#1. Could Mercedes Moné/Sasha Banks be the one to dethrone the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley?

This list won’t be complete without mentioning the name of the reigning Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley. The WWE Universe has witnessed how Mami defeated every female superstar that came her way, but how would she fair with Mercedes Moné/Sasha Banks?

WWE’s women’s pro wrestling landscape has changed substantially since Sasha Banks' departure from the company, though Banks would certainly not mind as she can quickly adapt to it. To that end, provided that Ripley is still the champion by the time Banks returns to WWE, she will likely set her sights on The Eradicator, leading to a title shot opportunity.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.