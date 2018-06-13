7 Blockbuster matches for the Undertaker's return at SummerSlam

Will the Undertaker finally face these superstars and call it a day?

The Phenom is likely to return soon

Having wrestled for almost three decades, WWE's living legend, the Undertaker continues to be a poetic enigma for wrestling fans all around the world. While the former World Champion performs limitedly now, the Undertaker looks dead set to participate in more events this year.

With the Phenom already performing on the Greatest Royal Rumble, one wonders what his next move on television will be.

The Demon of Death Valley is expected to return to Madison Square Garden after eight years, for a live event. With all the rumors doing the rounds, it's safe to say that there's a possibility that the future Hall of Famer could surprise the audience at SummerSlam this year.

Considering he has performed exceptionally well on previous occasions, there's no way he cannot replicate that brilliance once again.

So, without further ado, here are seven blockbuster matches for the Undertaker's return at SummerSlam.

#1 The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

Never say Never

If Seth Rollins ends up facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, there's a high possibility that the Big Dog would be booked in another marquee encounter.

Considering the reputation he has backstage, Vince's Golden Boy could very well enter in another program with the Undertaker, a man he proclaimed to retire.

While the retirement angle would not work, it would be more precise to have the Phenom return and destroy Roman Reigns.

On the similar lines of his attack on Brock Lesnar at Battleground 2015, the Undertaker could seek redemption by challenging the Big Dog at SummerSlam. Since SummerSlam is the second biggest PPV of the year, an Undertaker Vs. Roman Reigns bout would be appreciated.