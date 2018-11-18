5 Blockbuster matches that the WWE Universe would love to see at WrestleMania 35

Who's ready for Round II?

With Survivor Series this Sunday, we are just five months away from WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 35.

WWE is returning to New York for next year's WrestleMania with the Hall of Fame, NXT Takeover, RAW and SmackDown Live taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and WrestleMania being held in the MetLife Stadium.

2017 has been a whirlwind of a year for the WWE for the company with them losing some of their top stars to injuries, outside commitments and life-threatening diseases.

With Superstars like Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Triple H and Sami Zayn on the shelf and various main roster members like Alexa Bliss and Bobby Lashley dealing with niggling injuries, it's going to be quite a task for the company to build a great card for Mania next year.

While there is a high probability that some of the matches on the list might not actually happen at WrestleMania 35, we believe that these matches seems logical and could be huge money-spinners for the company.

The Current storylines and subtle hints dictate that these matches are indeed taking place at Mania next year although it certainly isn't a grantee that they will.

With that being said, here are five Blockbuster matches which we think the WWE Universe would love to see at WrestleMania 35 next year:

#5 Charlotte Flair vs Asuka - The Rematch (SmackDown Women's Championship)

This match has been almost a year in the making

After being undefeated for more than two years into her WWE run, the Empress of Tomorrow finally met her match in Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 with almost everyone putting their money behind Asuka to win the match.

But the finish of the match was something no one could've ever expected. Asuka was forced to tap out to the Figure 8 leglock, her first loss in the company ever since debuting on NXT in 2015.

The undefeated streak of the Empress spanning an earth-shattering 914 days came to a screeching halt and it's safe to say that Asuka hasn't been the same ever since.

The Woman who was once the greatest force the Women's division had ever seen has been reduced to being just another women Superstar on the blue brand.

Asuka is going through one of the dullest phases in her entire wrestling Carrer and it all started with the loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.

With reports of Becky Lynch being involved in a high-profile match, which we will touch upon in the list, it is safe to assume that Lynch will be dropping the title going into WrestleMania as it seems like the most logical and likely scenario.

This gives Asuka an opportunity at redemption. With Flair winning the No. 1 Contendership and Asuka becoming the SmackDown Women's Championship, we will finally get this anticipated rematch, only this time the roles will be reversed.

If their match at WrestleMania 34 is anything to go by, we are in for one hell of a ride.

