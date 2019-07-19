5 Blockbuster matches WWE can book using the Wild Card Rule

Lesnar vs Owens should be highly entertaining

Ever since the Wild Card rule has been introduced, WWE has had several outstanding mixed brand superstar matches over the past few months. This idea has clicked well with fans across the globe, and the creative team so far has done an excellent job capitalizing upon this new rule.

WWE should continue using this Wild Card thing to book much more entertaining matches in the near future. Those matches have been booked well by the management, and the creative team has done justice to most of the wrestlers. In-fact, wrestlers are getting shots at cross brand titles, and it is spicing things up and is accelerating the ratings of their various shows. If WWE use this rule more wisely, they can outsmart most of their rivals way ahead in the near future.

Here are five such outstanding matches that WWE can book via the Wild Card rule.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens

Owens could become the Universal Champion again

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion and is one of the biggest upcoming superstars of tomorrow. He is an extremely entertaining wrestler to watch and WWE would love to squeeze maximum benefit out of him. Therefore, it would be a superb idea to have Kevin Owens face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship title.

Of late, Kevin Owens has enjoyed immense popularity owing to his face turn, bombastic promos and his new finisher- a variation of the Stone Cold Stunner. Therefore, there is not one iota of doubt in anyone's mind, that his second run as the Universal Champion would be even better than his previous run.

Owens could give Brock Lesnar some serious competition and give the people their money's worth. Lesnar will have a tough time defending his title against the likes of Owens. We shall have to wait and see if this match happens or not.

