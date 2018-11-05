×
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Happen On WWE RAW After Crown Jewel

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.45K   //    05 Nov 2018, 03:30 IST

WWE RAW is going to be lit
WWE RAW is going to be lit

WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from the Manchester Arena in England on November 5th, 2018. This show will be the aftermath for the Crown Jewel PPV. As we know, WWE has a lot to answer after a controversial event in Saudi Arabia.

New storylines are set to begin and Survivor Series is coming in just two weeks. The event will feature all Smackdown Live VS Raw matches following the traditional Survivor Series theme.

WWE does not have too much time to build for the show so they will likely plot everything necessary on this Monday's show. It should be a great episode of RAW and the expectations are high once again.

In this article, we will talk about five blockbuster things that will happen on WWE Raw after Crown Jewel 2018.

#5 Braun Strowman runs wild again

Someone is gonna get those hands
Someone is gonna get those hands

Braun Strowman was cheated of his title at Crown Jewel. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin attacked Strowman with the title even before the match started.

Brock Lesnar went on to win the match and become a two-time Universal Champion. WWE has already announced that Brock will face AJ Styles at Survivor Series. So that means Braun is not getting his rematch right now.

It's going to be interesting to see what WWE does with Braun Strowman next. We know that Survivor Series will be a Smackdown vs Raw event so Strowman could possibly be involved in the Men's Team RAW VS Team Smackdown match. He could even become the captain of the team. But before that happens, he is going to take care of Baron Corbin.

It could be the last time when we see Corbin as a general manager. Strowman could either destroy him to write him off the TV or maybe Stephanie McMahon takes an executive decision.


Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
