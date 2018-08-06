5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By Storm Tonight

How will the Big Dog respond?

Last week's blockbuster episode of Monday Night Raw has invoked some curiosity among the WWE Universe for WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam.

In what could probably be a significant turn from Paul Heyman, legions of fans are excited for what transpires this week, with Kurt Angle also likely to address the situation.

While some of us have been disappointed with the creative booking of the show, it seems likely that the company could be willing to surprise us again with some shockers.

With Monday Night Raw live from Jacksonville, WWE would definitely look to advance the narrative by adding some refreshing elements to money-spinning feuds.

Considering Ronda Rousey is set to make her in-ring debut for the flagship show, and Paul Heyman could also be involved in some action, this week's Raw could end with some interesting repercussions.

Here are the 5 Blockbuster things that can take Monday Night Raw by storm tonight

#5 The Rowdy One squashes Alicia Fox in seconds

This could be quick

After seeing what transpired last week, tonight's Monday Night Raw will have the Rowdy One make her in-ring debut for the flagship show.

Considering that she faces Alicia Fox, the creative team have been able to ignite a little feud between the two heading into SummerSlam, with Fox being on Alexa Bliss' side.

Since Ronda Rousey has been so dominant since her debut in the WWE, there's no way she will prolong the conclusion of this bout.

If her credibility and previous encounters with her peers are anything to take into consideration, then the fans could be in for an entertaining squash match.

While Alicia Fox defeated Natalya last week with quick assistance from the Raw Women's Champion, the former Divas Champion could be eviscerated by the Rowdy One.

