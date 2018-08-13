5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By Storm Tonight

Rimika Saini

A controversial night awaits us

WWE has been very clinical in advancing the narrative surrounding SummerSlam's main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Last week's sit-down interview with Paul Heyman engaged a lot of fans, with the company teasing us with a new Paul Heyman Guy.

In what could probably be a significant highlight on tonight's show, it is likely that Roman Reigns will be involved in some major altercation with Heyman.

While the show primarily focuses on the Universal Championship feud, the company is also advertising two matches for tonight, with one being for the Raw Tag-Team Championships.

Renee Young is also scheduled to be a guest commentator for tonight's edition of Raw and will become the first woman commentator to call the matches for an entire duration of WWE's flagship show.

With just seven days for SummerSlam, the creative team would be looking to end the night on a high and invoke curiosity for Sunday.

Here are the 5 blockbuster things that can take Monday Night Raw by storm tonight.

#5 Alexa Bliss is successful in trying to create a misunderstanding between Natalya and Ronda Rousey

This could happen

Many WWE fans hold a popular opinion on the fact that Ronda Rousey will decimate Alexa Bliss at the biggest party of the summer on Sunday.

While both the performers have good chemistry, the creative team has not pulled off anything surprising to entice the fans towards this bout.

Since the Raw Women's Champion clashes with Natalya tonight, there's likely to be some twist in the story before we head to Brooklyn, New York.

A part of the story where Bliss tries to create a misunderstanding between Ronda Rousey and Natalya could be worth watching.

There's no denying that in all the realistic sense, this collision should end up being a squash match at SummerSlam, but manipulating Natalya's notions could finally provide Bliss the last laugh tonight.

