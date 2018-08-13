Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By Storm Tonight

Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.10K   //    13 Aug 2018, 20:44 IST

A controver
A controversial night awaits us

WWE has been very clinical in advancing the narrative surrounding SummerSlam's main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Last week's sit-down interview with Paul Heyman engaged a lot of fans, with the company teasing us with a new Paul Heyman Guy.

In what could probably be a significant highlight on tonight's show, it is likely that Roman Reigns will be involved in some major altercation with Heyman.

While the show primarily focuses on the Universal Championship feud, the company is also advertising two matches for tonight, with one being for the Raw Tag-Team Championships.

Renee Young is also scheduled to be a guest commentator for tonight's edition of Raw and will become the first woman commentator to call the matches for an entire duration of WWE's flagship show.

With just seven days for SummerSlam, the creative team would be looking to end the night on a high and invoke curiosity for Sunday.

Here are the 5 blockbuster things that can take Monday Night Raw by storm tonight.

#5 Alexa Bliss is successful in trying to create a misunderstanding between Natalya and Ronda Rousey

This co
This could happen

Many WWE fans hold a popular opinion on the fact that Ronda Rousey will decimate Alexa Bliss at the biggest party of the summer on Sunday.

While both the performers have good chemistry, the creative team has not pulled off anything surprising to entice the fans towards this bout.

Since the Raw Women's Champion clashes with Natalya tonight, there's likely to be some twist in the story before we head to Brooklyn, New York.

A part of the story where Bliss tries to create a misunderstanding between Ronda Rousey and Natalya could be worth watching.

There's no denying that in all the realistic sense, this collision should end up being a squash match at SummerSlam, but manipulating Natalya's notions could finally provide Bliss the last laugh tonight.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Revival Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you missed on Monday Night Raw – June 25th, 2018
RELATED STORY
7 bold predictions for the Go Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw, July 9, 2018: Predictions for Extreme...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Monday Night Raw Viewership Tanks, Sees Growth...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
3 major unanswered questions before tonight's Raw (March 19)
RELATED STORY
5 Bold Decisions that can take Monday Night Raw by storm
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 sensational moves that can improve Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us