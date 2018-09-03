5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By Storm Tonight

What awaits us tonight?

With Hell in a Cell only two weeks away, WWE will do everything in their power to produce a very clinical and engaging edition of Monday Night Raw.

Since Braun Strowman's shocking alliance with Drew Mcintyre and Dolph Ziggler has invoked a very negative reaction from the audience, the creative team have some logical explanations to make tonight.

While the Shield will look to decimate their opposition, Shawn Michaels' anticipated return to the squared circle has the fans buzzing all over the world.

In what could be a very significant highlight on tonight's show, there is a certain possibility that HBK could announce his involvement in WWE Super Showdown in some capacity.

WWE has advertised two matches for tonight's show, with the more substantial being the Revival Vs. the B-Team for the Raw Tag-Team Championships.

Monday Night Raw will be live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, and with Hell in a Cell just around the corner, there could be something shocking that awaits us tonight.

Here are the 5 blockbuster things that can take Monday Night Raw by storm tonight.

#1 The Bella Twins defeat the Riott Squad with a significant assistance from the Rowdy One

This should be interesting if booked correctly

Since we are talking about logical storytelling here, there's no denying that WWE would book the Bella twins to lose their first match since returning to the squared circle.

Considering that they are advertised in a big showdown against the Riott Squad, an easy win for the twins would legitimately tarnish Riott Squad's credibility.

However, a more logical way to conclude the match would be to invite the possibility of a cheeky assistance by the Rowdy One after an alleged attack by Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox.

This could prove substantial in heading more focus towards Hell in a Cell, as well as promoting WWE's major visual extravaganza in Australia.

With the Rowdy One taking Monday Night Raw by storm with her powerful presence, altering the conclusion of this match with her rowdiness could be beneficial in promoting two events through a single segment.

