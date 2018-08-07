5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take SmackDown Live By Storm Tonight

This could be a stunning episode of SmackDown Live

With Monday Night Raw continuing to disappoint on some levels, SmackDown Live could genuinely revive the week with some credible storytelling.

While WWE's flagship show focusing more on pushing Roman Reigns, the blue brand has garnered much interest among the hardcore audience for its pacy narrative.

Randy Orton's latest heel turn is the talk of the town, with the Apex Predator annihilating the Charismatic Enigma on a regular basis.

Charlotte's return and Samoa Joe's epic promo last week have created a lot of anticipation among the WWE Universe, and legions of fans are rooting for the blue brand to propel to unimaginable heights at the biggest party of the summer.

With SummerSlam 2018 just two weeks away now, expect the creative team to surprise the fans with some advanced narrative tonight.

Here are the 5 Blockbuster Things that could take SmackDown Live by storm tonight.

#5 Becky Lynch teases the unanticipated

This could be huge for the Irish sensation

While a lot of fans were emotionally involved with Becky Lynch's journey ever since WrestleMania 34, Charlotte's return has diverted the spotlight towards her.

Considering that the Irish sensation was scheduled to lock horns with Carmella at SummerSlam 2018, the match is now a triple threat bout, with Charlotte involved.

Since the first SmackDown Women's Champion had a golden opportunity to dethrone Carmella this time around, she faces another roadblock in her career heading into the biggest party of the summer.

Having roaming directionless for an entire 2017, this seems to be the only possible chance for Becky Lynch to rejuvenate her career back.

With Charlotte emerging a strong contender heading into the PPV now, will the Irish sensation pull off a shocker by turning on her best friend?

A heel turn could catapult Lynch into a top spot on the blue brand, and with the show already devoid of top villains, Becky could start tonight with a little tease.

