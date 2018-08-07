Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take SmackDown Live By Storm Tonight

Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11.48K   //    07 Aug 2018, 20:45 IST

This could bne
This could be a stunning episode of SmackDown Live

With Monday Night Raw continuing to disappoint on some levels, SmackDown Live could genuinely revive the week with some credible storytelling.

While WWE's flagship show focusing more on pushing Roman Reigns, the blue brand has garnered much interest among the hardcore audience for its pacy narrative.

Randy Orton's latest heel turn is the talk of the town, with the Apex Predator annihilating the Charismatic Enigma on a regular basis.

Charlotte's return and Samoa Joe's epic promo last week have created a lot of anticipation among the WWE Universe, and legions of fans are rooting for the blue brand to propel to unimaginable heights at the biggest party of the summer.

With SummerSlam 2018 just two weeks away now, expect the creative team to surprise the fans with some advanced narrative tonight.

Here are the 5 Blockbuster Things that could take SmackDown Live by storm tonight.

#5 Becky Lynch teases the unanticipated

A
This could be huge for the Irish sensation

While a lot of fans were emotionally involved with Becky Lynch's journey ever since WrestleMania 34, Charlotte's return has diverted the spotlight towards her.

Considering that the Irish sensation was scheduled to lock horns with Carmella at SummerSlam 2018, the match is now a triple threat bout, with Charlotte involved.

Since the first SmackDown Women's Champion had a golden opportunity to dethrone Carmella this time around, she faces another roadblock in her career heading into the biggest party of the summer.

Having roaming directionless for an entire 2017, this seems to be the only possible chance for Becky Lynch to rejuvenate her career back.

With Charlotte emerging a strong contender heading into the PPV now, will the Irish sensation pull off a shocker by turning on her best friend?

A heel turn could catapult Lynch into a top spot on the blue brand, and with the show already devoid of top villains, Becky could start tonight with a little tease.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Randy Orton AJ Styles
Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
4 subtle things you might have missed on SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: May 29th, 2018
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (7...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Worcester Preview: The rise of Daniel...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 29 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live ratings relatively steady ahead...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Number One Contender's Match for SmackDown Tag...
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy fan signs on this week's SmackDown (29 May 2018)
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Live Report Card - July 24, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us