×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 bloodiest matches in WWE history

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
478   //    17 Oct 2018, 14:53 IST

Austin and Hart square off at WrestleMania 13.
Austin and Hart square off at WrestleMania 13.

In 2008, the WWE shifted to being PG content, slightly lower than it's previous TV-13 demographic. As part of this new 'PG Era', several things were banned in the company, most notably blading: the act of cutting yourself open to add blood and a new depth to the match.

Despite this, we sometimes do get blood, though this is almost always unintentional. For example, the Jeff Hardy-Randy Orton Hell In A Cell match earlier this year featured blood, but could not have been prepared in advance.

Any Superstar found deliberately blading would be given a hefty fine as part of the company's new policy, which Impact Wrestling would adopt in 2014. But before the ban, there were plenty of bloodied bouts in the company's history, with some of the industry's most iconic stars, doing the job.

Here are just five of the bloodiest matches in the history of the WWE.

#5 Hulk Hogan Vs Vince McMahon (Street Fight, WrestleMania 19)


Two of the biggest stars in wrestling.
Two of the biggest stars in wrestling.

Arguably the two most influential men in wrestling, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon found themselves at odds when Hogan returned to the company in early 2003. After claiming he was solely responsible for Hulkamania, McMahon drew the ire of the Hulkster, who said the people were responsible for the sensation.

Putting his career on the line, Hogan met McMahon at the Safeco Field, where the two tried to destroy each other, including McMahon dropping a leg drop from a ladder, and the involvement of 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper.

During the match, McMahon would get a nasty gash on his face, as the demonic boss rose from beside the ring like Satan himself. His sinister grin appearing from behind the crimson mask. After the smoke cleared, Hogan stood tall, but it was clear to everyone, that there's nothing Vince McMahon won't do for his company.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker Vince McMahon
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
5 Worst WWE Main Events in History
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Main Events in History
RELATED STORY
10 Truly 'Once in a Lifetime' Matches On TV in WWE History
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2009
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Matches in The History of WWE SmackDown
RELATED STORY
5 Worst finishers in WWE history
RELATED STORY
10 worst gimmick matches in WWE history 
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Hell in a Cell Matches in WWE history
RELATED STORY
6 Best "Big Men" in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2008
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us