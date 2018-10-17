5 bloodiest matches in WWE history

Austin and Hart square off at WrestleMania 13.

In 2008, the WWE shifted to being PG content, slightly lower than it's previous TV-13 demographic. As part of this new 'PG Era', several things were banned in the company, most notably blading: the act of cutting yourself open to add blood and a new depth to the match.

Despite this, we sometimes do get blood, though this is almost always unintentional. For example, the Jeff Hardy-Randy Orton Hell In A Cell match earlier this year featured blood, but could not have been prepared in advance.

Any Superstar found deliberately blading would be given a hefty fine as part of the company's new policy, which Impact Wrestling would adopt in 2014. But before the ban, there were plenty of bloodied bouts in the company's history, with some of the industry's most iconic stars, doing the job.

Here are just five of the bloodiest matches in the history of the WWE.

#5 Hulk Hogan Vs Vince McMahon (Street Fight, WrestleMania 19)

Two of the biggest stars in wrestling.

Arguably the two most influential men in wrestling, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon found themselves at odds when Hogan returned to the company in early 2003. After claiming he was solely responsible for Hulkamania, McMahon drew the ire of the Hulkster, who said the people were responsible for the sensation.

Putting his career on the line, Hogan met McMahon at the Safeco Field, where the two tried to destroy each other, including McMahon dropping a leg drop from a ladder, and the involvement of 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper.

During the match, McMahon would get a nasty gash on his face, as the demonic boss rose from beside the ring like Satan himself. His sinister grin appearing from behind the crimson mask. After the smoke cleared, Hogan stood tall, but it was clear to everyone, that there's nothing Vince McMahon won't do for his company.

