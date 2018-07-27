5 Bold decisions WWE must make at SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer!

The WWE's second biggest PPV of the year SummerSlam will emanate live on 19th August 2018 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will be the 31st event under the SummerSlam chronology, and the Barclays Center is playing host for the PPV for the fourth consecutive year starting from 2015.

WWE will look to make this year's event a memorable one for the fans, and the stacked match card proves that the WWE will settle for nothing but a phenomenal show this year.

Speaking about the match card, it has just started to take shape but looks very captivating even before its completion. The IC Championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins and the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will steal the show without a doubt.

There will be a lot of emphases on the women's division matches on the wake of the announcement of the new women's exclusive PPV "Evolution" which will take place in October 2018. Both women's champions might drop their titles before Evolution and one of which could happen at SummerSlam.

There are lots of things at stake, and WWE cannot afford to mess up. With that said, here are the five bold decisions WWE must make for SummerSlam 2018 to be a success.

#5 Becky Lynch should win the SmackDown Women's title

Lynch should win the title at SummerSlam.

Carmella won the SmackDown Women's Championship after cashing in the MITB contract on Charlotte Flair on the post WrestleMania episode of SmackDown Live. Since then she defended the title against Charlotte at BackLash and twice against Asuka and emerged victorious on all occasions.

She will now put her title on the line against the first-ever SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Lynch defeated Carmella on this week's episode of SmackDown and earned the right to challenge for the championship at SummerSlam.

Carmell's title run has been lukewarm so far, and she could drop the title before the women's exclusive PPV Evolution. Becky Lynch could dethrone Carmella at SummerSlam and go on to Evolution as the SmackDown women's champion and defend it against a returning Charlotte Flair.

