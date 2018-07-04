5 Possible outcomes for Extreme Rules 2018

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.44K // 04 Jul 2018, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Has Bobby Lashley's time arrived?

After consecutive successful events with Money in the Bank and United Kingdom Championship Tournament, next in the line comes the pay-per-view Extreme Rules. The tenth event under the WWE chronology will take place on July 15, 2018, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WWE has already finalized eight matches, and a couple more should be on its way. While the fans will sincerely miss Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship's presence, the event looks promising with a stacked-up match card ready.

With SummerSlam only a month away, the upcoming PPV might see a plethora of shocking decisions that will unquestionably shake things up. Here are five such bold predictions for Extreme Rules 2018.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

#5 Team Hell No goes all the way?

Team Hell NO is back.

Making the save for Daniel Bryan from the beatdown at the hands of Bludgeon Brothers, Kane made his triumphant return back to WWE re-uniting Team Hell No in the process. Considering the popularity the duo enjoyed in the past, WWE made no mistake in capitalizing on them, and the SmackDown Live General Manager Paige booked a match between the two teams for the Tag-team titles at Extreme Rules.

As talented as Harper and Rowan are, the team has not been able to uplift the titles, like the New Day and Usos did. The Creative might be looking for new title holders, and with the kind of ovation Kane received upon his return, Team Hell No becoming the new tag-team champions should be the next step going forward.