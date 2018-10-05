5 Bold Predictions For Super Show-Down

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.24K // 05 Oct 2018, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Super Show-Down has the potential to house a number of surprises

Super Show-Down is WWE's first pay-per-view live from Australia and the main selling point of the show is that The Undertaker and Triple H will face off for the final time in one-on-one competition.

The show also boasts four Championship matches as well as a number of personal feuds that are set to reach their climax on the other side of the world, which could be why the ticket prices for the event are so high and the WWE Universe is hotly anticipating the matches that are set to take place.

Since the event is so far away, there is room for a number of shocks and surprises as part of the show, much like back at The Greatest Royal Rumble when WWE was able to bring back a number of interesting names as part of the main event match.

Here are some of the boldest predictions for the show, that would definitely add to the shock factor of the event.

#5 Samoa Joe makes history

Is it time for a new face to run the place?

There are various reports surrounding Super Show-Down that state that no Championships are expected to change hands as part of the show. There are only four Championships on the line in Melbourne, but easily the biggest match amongst them is the rubber match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

The two men have one win each in their deeply personal rivalry but Joe has still been unable to dethrone Styles, who has held the WWE Championship now for almost a year. The two men collide in a no count out, no disqualification match and it could see Joe become the first WWE Champion crowned on Australian soil.

Joe has reached a new level throughout his feud with AJ and even though he has also reached new lows by visiting AJ's house and bringing his family into a professional matter, he's also proved that he's the kind of Champion that SmackDown Live needs and Saturday could be the perfect opportunity to give him his crown.

1 / 5 NEXT