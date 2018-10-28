5 bold predictions for WWE Evolution

WWE's first ever all-female pay per view Evolution will take place tonight starting at 7 PM ET on Sunday, October 28, 2018. Evolution will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, New York.

The Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship are all scheduled to be defended.

The match card features Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the Raw Women's Championship, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match, Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship, Io Shirai vs Toni Storm in the finals of the Mae Young Classic, Alicia Fox and Mickie James against Trish Stratus and Lita, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya against the Riott Squad, and a #1 contender battle royal featuring the likes of Alundra Blayze, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Molly Holly, Michelle McCool, Ivory, Naomi, Carmella, Torrie Wilson, and Kelly Kelly.

Here are five bold predictions for the event:

#5: Women's Tag Team Titles are announced

The IIconics are one of WWE's top women tag teams.

It seemed like WWE would have a match to determine the inaugural women's tag team champions. However, nothing has been announced. While some people have begun to speculate that there would be an impromptu women's tag team match for the titles at Evolution, that is unlikely.

All potential women tag teams including Ember Moon & Nia Jax, Trish Stratus & Lita, Nia Jax & Ember Moon, Tamina Snuka & Dana Brooke, The Boss N Hug Connection (Sasha Banks & Bayley), the IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose, Carmella & Lana, Naomi and Asuka, Mickie James & Alicia Fox, the Riott Squad, and the Bella Twins are all involved in separate matches.

Therefore, unless they go double duty (which is definitely possible with athletes like Sasha Banks & Bayley and Naomi & Asuka in the women's tag team division), there will not be a women's tag team title match. However, it is certainly possible that Stephanie McMahon delivers a promo at some point in the show and announces that dual branded women's tag team titles will soon become a part of WWE television.

She can then announce a tournament that will culminate at Survivor Series.

