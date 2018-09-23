5 bold predictions for WWE Super Show-Down in Australia

The Undertaker will take on Triple H for "last time ever"

WWE is about to go down under for its biggest live event in Australia this October. The Melbourne Cricket Ground is getting ready for this massive event. The matches announced so far are looking promising, and the PPV has all the potential to be a blockbuster.

Although the foreign PPVs except those in Canada and the United Kingdom are not made canon, WWE has decided to give a storyline element to the Super Show-Down. Most of the titles are on the line, and there are many matches with major repercussions.

The Marquee matches of the events include the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and the last time ever match between The Undertaker and Triple H.

The match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan is high stakes since the winner of that bout gets to challenge the WWE Champion for the WWE Championship. Unlike the greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, all the championships are not defended in this event.

The notable omission is the Universal Championship. Roman Reigns is teaming up with his Shield brothers to take on the team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

In this article we make some bold predictions for the event. So without further ado, lets start.

#5 AJ Styles will retain his gold

AJ Styles retained his WWE championship in a controversial fashion at Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles has been the WWE Champion for more than 300 days now. He has defended the prestigious title against the likes of John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. However, his latest challenger has been a thorn in his side. Samoa Joe versus Styles at SummerSlam ended due to DQ when The Phenomenal One attacked Joe with a steel chair, and at Hell in a Cell, Styles got a controversial win over Joe.

AJ has been booked to look weak against The Samoan so far, thus making the speculations of Joe lifting the title off Styles stronger than ever. However, since WWE clearly positions Styles as a top performer and knows that he is better in singles matches, we think WWE would allow Styles to hold on to the belt at least into Survivor Series, where he would fight Roman Reigns.

