5 booking decisions Sasha Banks wouldn't have liked

Poor Sasha

With recent news of Sasha Banks threatening to leave WWE, rumors and speculation have run wild. Along with longtime confidante Bayley, the duo had a great start on the main roster in 2016- but have taken a back seat to their fellow four horsewomen since 2018 (Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch who recently just main-evented at the biggest WWE spectacle of the year, WrestleMania).

Sasha has received consistent fan support off the heel of her magnificent displays of talent during her NXT tenure but has failed to reach the same heights under the bright lights of Monday Night RAW. With the impending 'Superstar Shakeup' it appears a trade to SmackDown Live (along with Bayley) might be able to reinvigorate Banks and see her embark on a career renaissance.

#5. Quickly losing the Women's Tag Team Championships (with Bayley)

Sasha Banks and Bayley

Although they won the Women's Tag Team titles at Elimination Chamber 2019, the celebration wouldn't last long for the recently formed Boss N' Hug Connection (a weak homage to The Rock and Mick Foley's infamous 1999 tag team The Rock N' Sock Connection).

Adding insult to injury, Bayley was pinned by Billie Kay, thus dropping the titles at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics. Overall, their tag run was lackluster but its clear WWE quickly lost faith in Sasha and Bayley carrying the mantle for women's tag team wrestling in the company.

#4. Hotshotting the Women's Title and Short Reigns

Sasha Banks and Charlotte were fixtures in the main event of RAW's women's division in 2016.

Sasha engaged in a high profile feud with Charlotte for several months in 2017 (who was a quickly rising star at the time- paired with both her father Ric Flair and NXT new-comer Dana Brooke). Their feud was given the spotlight on Monday Night RAW but ultimately came up short.

The two locked up in a historic, hellacious Hell in Cell matchup- but the title changed hands too many times and far too quickly. Coupled with this, Sasha never held onto a lengthy reign where she could show what she was capable as champion.

The feud decisively ended at Roadblock: End of the Line 2016, in a grueling Iron Woman match where Banks' career has never quite recovered from.

