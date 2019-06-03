5 booking decisions that prove Vince McMahon is still a genius

Admit it! Vince McMahon is still a genius!

Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

Whether you love or hate the man, you have to acknowledge the fact that he is a pioneer of pro wrestling and has turned once was a carnival sideshow into one of the most profitable industries in the world. Of course, he did that by putting all his viable competition out of business and monopolizing sports entertainment, but think about what monumental feat that is.

Seriously though. Think off all the blood sweat and tears Mr. McMahon and his family has endured in order to defeat every challenge put in front of them. Challenges that included WCW, TNA and now even AEW, who are hot off Double Or Nothing. If nothing else, McMahon deserves a round of applause for his accomplishments.

With that being said, however, the WWE Universe doesn't seem to want to give the devil his due and want to instead focus on the bad decisions that WWE has made over the course of the last few months. Of course, there's nothing wrong with this, but it also helps paint an inaccurate picture of Mr. McMahon.

In the end, whether he's a mad man, out of touch or the greatest thing to ever happen to pro wrestling, here are five booking decisions that prove Vince McMahon is still very much a genius. As always let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know what you think of McMahon's recent decisions.

#5 Reality-based storytelling

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are only two examples of WWE's great reality-based storytelling.

Vince McMahon may not have started the idea of reality-based storytelling, but he has taken the idea and revolutionized it over the last couple of years. In fact, between The Rousey-Lynch-Flair storyline that main-evented the road to WrestleMania 35 and with Kofimania running wild around the same time, it's easy to see why McMahon is a genius.

Think about it! Vince McMahon knew this kind of storytelling would strike a chord with his audience and make them less able to tell what was the reality and what was fiction. He also knew that bringing in real life elements into his storylines would help the fans invest in the product further, which has worked to some effect.

