5 Botches you probably missed this week on WWE SmackDown (March 25th)

This week's WWE SmackDown was the show's penultimate episode on the Road to WrestleMania 38, but it was one that several WWE Superstars appear to have overlooked.

While there wasn't a lot of news coming out of the show, there were a number of botches and interesting mistakes that are usually avoided by stars on the main roster.

King Woods made his return to the ring and Brock Lesnar continued his pursuit of Roman Reigns, but it seems that the following botches have become the most talked-about part of the show.

#5/4. WWE botches King Woods' return twice

The WWE Universe has been anticipating King Woods' return for several months, and the excitement swelled after it was revealed that the New Day member had returned to the ring at live events nearly two weeks ago.

Following Big E's recent neck injury, it was clear that Kofi Kingston needed backup. This was given to him in the form of Woods last night on WWE SmackDown.

However, before Kingston was able to announce that his partner had returned and swerve Ridge Holland, the announcer noted that Kofi was joined by Woods, spoiling the surprise.

Not only that - as Woods made his way to the ring, the lower third also read "Xavier Woods" which is the name he stopped being referred to after winning the 2021 King of the Ring tournament.

Despite having his return ruined, Woods was able to pick up the win over Holland in record time to continue The New Day's feud with Sheamus' team of Peaky Blinders.

#3. The announcer spoils the match between Angel and Ricochet on WWE SmackDown

#SMACKDOWN Samantha announces Humberto as facing Ricochet, the name graphic says its Angel, the match graphic says Humberto, back from commercial Angel is wrestling, Angel wins and now Ricochet is facing Humberto? This is an absolute mess! Samantha announces Humberto as facing Ricochet, the name graphic says its Angel, the match graphic says Humberto, back from commercial Angel is wrestling, Angel wins and now Ricochet is facing Humberto? This is an absolute mess!#SMACKDOWN https://t.co/L8epJ0Ve4D

Angel faced off against Ricochet last night on WWE SmackDown, which set up their Championship showdown for next week. Whilst it wasn't known at the time, Humberto would go on to face Ricochet as well, which could be why the WWE announcer mixed the two up.

The company put Angel vs. Ricochet on the screen as Los Latharios made their way down the ramp. However, Samantha announced that Humberto would be the one facing the champion. Regardless, the show returned from an ad break with Angel in the ring.

After the match, a frustrated Ricochet wrestled Humberto - the match Samantha had mistakenly referred to. Michael Cole even noted the botch, explaining that it was in fact Angel that would be facing the Intercontinental Champion.

#2. Humberto no longer has a last name, right?

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza had their names shortened to just Angel and Humberto last year, but it appears that Ricochet was unable to get his hands on that memo.

After Humberto interfered in the match to help Angel pick up the win, Ricochet cut a promo where he called the star "Humberto Carrillo." The reaction in the back was likely on the same level as when Mia Yim was referred to by her real name whilst portraying Reckoning on Raw.

With all the recent name changes in WWE, it's easy to see why Ricochet would be confused. Can't imagine it will be long before someone accidentally refers to Butch as Pete Dunne.

#1. Ronda Rousey forgets she's a woman on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was on-hand to continue her feud with Charlotte Flair last night on WWE SmackDown, but the former UFC Champion had a few stumbles in her promo.

Rousey's most notable botch came when she was addressing the championship that she hoped to win next weekend and forgot that it was a Women's Championship.

After tripping over her words, the former champion tried to cover for herself by exclaiming that she doesn't know why the title has to be referred to as a Women's Championship anyway.

This later led to a face-off between Charlotte and Rousey where the Baddest Woman on the Planet made light of the fact that she broke her first arm at 14, stating that she liked it.

